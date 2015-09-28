FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Rajoy talks with Catalonia must be 'within the law'
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Rajoy talks with Catalonia must be 'within the law'

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy walks past to Spanish (C), European Union (R) and Andalusian flags in Cadiz, southern Spain, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he was ready to collaborate with the next Catalan government and hold talks on a wide range of issues but always “within the law.”

Catalan separatists said they had won a mandate to move forward with independence and called on the government on Monday to accept a democratic referendum on the issue.

“There are many things that can be discussed. But while I am the president of the government, I will not discuss the unity of Spain, the national sovereignty or the freedom of all Spaniards,” he told journalists at a press conference.

“I am ready to listen but I am not ready to get rid of the law,” he also said.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.