Spain's Rajoy talks with Catalonia must be 'within the law'

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he was ready to collaborate with the next Catalan government and hold talks on a wide range of issues but always “within the law.”

Catalan separatists said they had won a mandate to move forward with independence and called on the government on Monday to accept a democratic referendum on the issue.

“There are many things that can be discussed. But while I am the president of the government, I will not discuss the unity of Spain, the national sovereignty or the freedom of all Spaniards,” he told journalists at a press conference.

“I am ready to listen but I am not ready to get rid of the law,” he also said.