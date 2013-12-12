FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain govt says Catalan independence vote would be illegal
#World News
December 12, 2013 / 1:54 PM / 4 years ago

Spain govt says Catalan independence vote would be illegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Justice Minister on Thursday said a vote on Catalan independence would not happen because the Spanish Constitution does not allow it.

“The vote will not take place because our Constitution does not allow any region to organize a vote or a referendum that concerns national sovereignty,” Alberto Ruiz-Gallardon told national radio after separatist parties in the northeastern region agreed to hold such a vote on November 9, 2014.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Julien Toyer

