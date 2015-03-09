Spanish Codex thief gets further sentence for stealing mail

MADRID (Reuters) - A former Spanish electrician who has already been jailed for stealing a precious medieval manuscript from the Santiago de Compostela cathedral was handed another 190-year prison sentence on Monday for pinching his neighbors’ letters.

Jose Manuel Fernandez Castineiras was found guilty of 190 counts of “crimes against intimacy”, each with a sentence of one year.

However, he is likely to serve only a maximum of three years under sentencing rules. It will be added to the 10 years he is already serving for the theft from the cathedral.

Castineiras, who worked as an electrician at the cathedral

famed as the end point of the ancient Road to Santiago pilgrims’ route, was jailed last month for theft and money laundering over the disappearance of the 12th-century Codex Calixtinus.

The Codex, a collection of elaborately illustrated sermons and liturgical passages, vanished in 2011 from a safe deposit box in the cathedral.

The text, a treasured part of Spain’s cultural and religious heritage, was found a year later in a garage near the Galician town.