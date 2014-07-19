FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish police arrest suspected Colombian crime lord
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Spanish police arrest suspected Colombian crime lord

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Police in the Spanish region of Alicante said on Saturday they had arrested a 40-year-old man who they identified as the head of the military wing of a violent Colombian drug cartel and one of Colombia’s most wanted criminals.

The Interior Ministry said the man, known as “Raton” (Rat in Spanish), runs a network of more than 200 people involved in extortion and cocaine trafficking to Spain, the United States and the Netherlands.

His organization, La Oficina de Envigado, inherited the business of the Medellin Cartel, the now-defunct drug trafficking empire set up by Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, the ministry said.

Arrested on Friday after a month-long hunt in a joint operation with Colombian police, he is accused of homicide, forced displacement and manufacturing and carrying of illegal weapons, the ministry said.

“He took a number of security measures in an attempt to avoid arrest, including constantly changing addresses, changing telephones and using different false identities,” it said.

The man was holding over 40,000 euros ($54,100) in cash when he was arrested, the ministry said. He is subject to an extradition order by the Colombian police, it said.

($1 = 0.7391 Euros)

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.