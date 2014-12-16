FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Spain arrests suspected Colombian drug trafficker, hitman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A Colombian man suspected of running a network of hitmen in Europe to settle scores over drugs and coordinating large shipments of cocaine to the continent has been arrested in Spain, Spanish police said on Tuesday.

The man named as Victor Alfonso M.P. was wanted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for having smuggled a tonne of cocaine into the United States between 2010 and 2013, the police said in a statement.

Police said he is also suspected of being a hitman for the Usuga Clan, a group considered by Mexican and U.S. authorities to be a paramilitary organization that carries out drug-running, assassinations, hostage-taking and extortion.

“Six months ago, Victor Alfonso moved from the region of Uraba in Colombia to Spain to strengthen the expansion of the organization in Europe and to control a network of hitmen that were to settle vendettas with various targets that had already been selected,” said the statement.

Initially, police thought he could be hiding out in the luxury resort of Puerto Banus on the Spanish coast but eventually found him in an expensive neighborhood in the town Pozuelo de Alarcon, just outside Madrid.

He had fake Mexican identification, two luxury cars and spent about 10,000 euros ($12,504) a month, said police.

The Spanish High Court is considering an extradition request from the United States.

(The story changes name in paragraphs 2 and 4 to Alfonso from Alonso after police corrected spelling)

Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Paul Day and Dominic Evans

