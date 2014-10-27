Spanish police arrest dozens in $300 million corruption case

Francisco Granados (L), a former conservative deputy president of the Madrid region, is driven away after being being arrested in Valdemoro, outside Madrid, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested 51 people as part of a graft investigation involving local government construction contracts, the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

The investigation, “Operation Punica” -- centered around town halls mainly in the regions of Madrid, Murcia, Leon and Valencia -- is one of numerous corruption scandals that have hit Spain’s mainstream political parties and many bankers in recent months.

“The collusion between local councillors and civil servants, with builders and energy service companies, and the corruption of middle-men and key companies, has helped them to secure contracts worth around 250 million euros ($300 million) in the last two years alone,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

A judicial source said one of those arrested was Francisco Granados, a former conservative deputy president of the Madrid region who resigned in February after it was revealed he had millions of euros in a Swiss bank account.

Information from Switzerland has helped Operation Punica, and investigators have issued search warrants on 259 properties, 400 banks, companies and insurers, blocked current accounts and assets and embargoed 30 vehicles.