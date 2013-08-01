FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajoy says court will find no crime by him or his party
August 1, 2013 / 8:03 AM / in 4 years

Rajoy says court will find no crime by him or his party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy looks on during a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Victor Ponta (unseen) after their meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told lawmakers on Thursday that the justice system would find that neither he nor his political party have committed any crime in an ongoing corruption scandal.

A former treasurer for the ruling People’s Party is in jail, charged with bribery, tax evasion and other crimes. Rajoy was speaking in Parliament to address questions about allegations the party illegally financed itself.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Paul Day

