Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy walks out a door at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid in this January 30, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/Files

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will speak publicly on Saturday regarding media reports alleging that he and other leaders of the ruling People’s Party received payments out of a slush fund fed by private donations.

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said Rajoy’s conduct had always been exemplary. She was speaking at a weekly government news conference.