Spain ruling party ex-treasurer ordered to jail in corruption case

Former People's Party treasurer Luis Barcenas enters a car as he leaves Spain's High Court after appearing before a judge in Madrid, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish High Court judge on Thursday ordered Luis Barcenas, former treasurer for the ruling People’s Party, to jail without bail.

The judge wrote in a court order that Barcenas was a flight risk due to the serious charges he faces and the amount of money he has in offshore accounts.

Barcenas, who handled PP accounts for close to two decades, is charged with money laundering, bribery, tax fraud and other crimes. The judge’s investigation has unearthed up to 47 million euros in numerous Swiss bank accounts linked to Barcenas.