Spanish judge orders graft trial of senior ruling party members

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish judge on Thursday ordered the trial of 40 individuals for alleged involvement in a kickback scheme at the heart of the ruling People’s Party (PP), and of the party itself.

Among those accused of corruption crimes are three former party treasurers.

The announcement by the High Court is the latest of a series of embarrassments for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, and comes as Spain gears up for a general election expected toward the end of the year in which corruption is one of voters’ top concerns.

The trial is not expected to start for another year and could last six months, judicial sources said.

But the scandal has hurt Rajoy’s credibility at a time when one in four Spaniards is unemployed, and has been one of the key factors behind the decline in support for the PP.

Those charged in the so-called “Gurtel” case are said to have taken bribes including luxury gifts and hotel stays in return for public contracts awarded to the alleged head of the corruption ring, Francisco Correa.

Three former party treasurers, Luis Barcenas, Alvaro Lapuerta and Angel Sanchis, have been ordered to stand trial as well as former health minister Ana Mato, who resigned last year after a judge said she had unknowingly made money from a kickback scheme involving her ex-husband, once a PP mayor.

Barcenas, just released from jail for his part in a separate party corruption case, has been ordered to post bail of almost 89 million euros.

The PP itself has been asked to post a deposit of 245,492 euros.

Charges include alleged bribery, influence-trafficking and embezzling public funds.

The PP, also named as unknowingly benefiting from the kickback scheme, will have to call a representative to take the stand.