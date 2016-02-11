Spanish court orders house search on former PP official

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish judge ordered police searches on Thursday of the offices and homes of the former head of the Madrid branch of the center-right Popular Party (PP) and a corporate executive as part of an anti-corruption operation, a High Court spokeswoman said.

Police searched the properties of Beltran Gutierrez, the former PP official, and Javier Lopez, a board member of the building company OHL, as part of an investigation into bribery and money laundering, the spokeswoman said.

The searches are the latest embarrassment for acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, after a series of arrests of people linked to the PP last month in the Mediterranean region of Valencia in a separate anti-corruption operation.

Public outrage over corruption has taken its toll on politicians on the traditional left and right. Both lost votes in an indecisive Dec. 20 election to new parties that had campaigned against perceived deep-rooted graft.

Rajoy and other party leaders have been embroiled for weeks in fruitless negotiation to form a coalition government. If parties don’t succeed in forming a government, fresh elections may be called.

The PP could not be reached for comment. OHL confirmed the police search of Lopez’s office and said the search had been related to the executive, not to the company.