Spain arrests 13 suspected of fraud at high-speed rail project
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 12:09 PM / a year ago

Spain arrests 13 suspected of fraud at high-speed rail project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish investigators arrested 13 people over suspected fraud related to work on a high-speed rail connection between Madrid and Barcelona, a court said on Tuesday.

The court, from the northeastern region of Catalonia, said in a statement it was investigating allegations of embezzlement.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint related to three building sites around La Sagrera, a Barcelona station, according to the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office. Overcharging worth 82 million euros ($91 million) may have taken place, the prosecutors said.

The complaint was filed by the head of ADIF, the state-run high-speed rail administration company, the prosecutors said.

The prosecutors had earlier put the number of arrests at 14.

The 621-kilometre high speed train line cost around 9 billion euros.

Prosecutors said they believed officials and employees of private contractors were involved in the suspected fraud.

A total of 15 business locations and homes were searched in raids on Tuesday. Neither the court or the anti-corruption office named any of the companies involved.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
