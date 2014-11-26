Spain's health minister resigns in kickback scandal

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Health Minister Ana Mato, whose former husband is linked to a wide-ranging corruption scandal involving Spain’s ruling People’s Party, said on Wednesday she had presented her resignation from the post.

Earlier, a Spanish investigating judge accused her of benefiting from a kickback scheme that has already damaged the party of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Mato said in a statement that the judge had not accused her of any crime and that the formal ruling issued by the court signaled that she had no knowledge of any crime that could have been committed.