#World News
November 26, 2014 / 7:04 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's health minister resigns in kickback scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish Health Minister Ana Mato reacts at Spanish parliament in Madrid October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Health Minister Ana Mato, whose former husband is linked to a wide-ranging corruption scandal involving Spain’s ruling People’s Party, said on Wednesday she had presented her resignation from the post.

Earlier, a Spanish investigating judge accused her of benefiting from a kickback scheme that has already damaged the party of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Mato said in a statement that the judge had not accused her of any crime and that the formal ruling issued by the court signaled that she had no knowledge of any crime that could have been committed.

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
