Spain's Rajoy rules out stepping down in political scandal

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pauses during a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk (unseen) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he ruled out stepping down after opposition leaders called for him to leave office due to a growing scandal over alleged illegal financing of the ruling People’s Party.

“I will defend political stability and I will fulfill the mandate given to me by Spanish voters,” Rajoy said at a news conference.

He said the scandal would not derail his political reform program.