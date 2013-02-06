FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss say cooperating with Spain in corruption probe
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2013 / 3:08 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss say cooperating with Spain in corruption probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Switzerland is cooperating with a Spanish request for details of bank accounts connected to Spain’s ruling Popular Party that is under investigation for alleged corruption, the Swiss attorney-general said on Wednesday.

Michael Lauber declined to name banks or individuals under suspicion.

“I can say two things. We have good cooperation with the authorities in Spain. Certainly, we have an interest in receiving everything that is necessary to continue the inquiries,” Lauber told a news briefing in Geneva where he was asked about the status of the inquiry.

Spanish media accuse the party of operating a secret account to channel cash from construction firms to its leaders during the building boom that preceded the crash which plunged Spain into a debt crisis and recession five years ago.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has denied any wrongdoing. He also welcomed an investigation of the finances of his People’s Party and promised to post his own tax returns on a government website.

“For everything that concerns how many accounts and what are the names, our practice is that we never officially comment if this person or that bank might be implicated in one of our investigations,” Lauber said.

“As soon as we confirm we maybe have something in that direction, it could also endanger some of our investigations. That is why we are very prudent,” he added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Janet McBride

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.