Facbox: Airbus A400M military transport plane

(Reuters) - An Airbus (AIR.PA) A400M Atlas military plane crashed outside Seville on Saturday, killing four people in the first accident for Europe’s large new troop and cargo carrier.

Here are some details on the transporter, whose development represents Europe’s largest single defense contract.

OVERVIEW

Europe’s A400M Atlas was designed to exploit a gap between the Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) C-130 Hercules and the larger jet-powered Boeing (BA.N) C-17 Globemaster, both of which are older.

Powered by the West’s largest turboprop engines, the plane is designed to lift 37 tonnes compared with the Hercules’ payload of 21 tonnes and the C-17’s 75 tonnes.

The plane cost some 20 billion euros to develop and build. It ran significantly over budget and was around three and a half years late when it entered service in 2013.

ORDERS

Seven European NATO nations have ordered a total of 170 A400M aircraft. Malaysia is the only export customer after South Africa canceled an order for eight in 2009.

Domestic:

Germany 53*

France 50

Spain 27

UK 22**

Turkey 10

Belgium 7

Luxembourg 1

Total 170

Exports:

Malaysia 4

* Germany reduced its order to 53 from 60

** Britain reduced its order to 22 from 25

OPERATORS

The following countries have started using A400Ms:

Britain

France (first operator in 2013)

Germany

Malaysia

Turkey

SAFETY RECORD

Saturday’s crash is the first accident involving the A400M, but after its first flight in Seville in December 2009, people familiar with the project said pilots had encountered an engine problem that delayed the landing on its maiden trip.

ENGINES

A new European consortium including Britain’s Rolls-Royce (RR.L), France’s Safran (SAF.PA), MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) of Germany and Spain’s ITP was picked to develop its four huge, 11,000-shaft-horsepower TP400-D6 engines after politicians overruled Airbus’s choice of Pratt & Whitney Canada (UTX.N).

But problems with the development and certification of the engine and its complex software almost crippled the project and helped to put the A400M more than three years behind schedule.

CAPACITY

The 340 cubic-metre hold can carry an NH-90 transport helicopter, a CH-47 Chinook or a container truck or two infantry vehicles.

In emergencies it has room for 125 stretchers plus an intensive care unit. It can hold 116 soldiers or fully equipped paratroopers.

ROLES

Airbus says the plane can carry out a strategic role, transporting troops and equipment into theater, as well as a tactical role closer to fighting. U.S. competitors argue this makes little sense as they say the C-130 and C-17 already overlap.

Its 12-wheel landing gear allows the A400M to land on soft and rough airstrips as short as 750 meters (2,500 feet).

It doubles as a refueling tanker or parachute plane.

COST

Its original budget was 20 billion euros. The A400M received an additional 3.5 billion-euro bailout from core European buyers in 2010, of which 1.5 billion is to be paid back in export royalties.

For its part, Airbus has taken charges of 4.75 billion euros over the life of the program.

Each plane costs about 100 million euros to domestic buyers.

