Spain withdraws permission for Airbus A-400M test flights
May 12, 2015 / 10:58 AM / in 2 years

Spain withdraws permission for Airbus A-400M test flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fernando Alonso, head of Airbus flight testing and operations, speaks during a news conference at an Airbus assembly plant in the Andalusian capital of Seville May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Defence Minister Pedro Morenes said on Tuesday that flight permission for Airbus (AIR.PA) A-400M planes currently in production in Spain has been temporarily withdrawn until the reasons for Saturday’s fatal crash were determined.

“It’s obvious that, to be careful and until we know the result of the investigation, it doesn’t make sense for planes currently in the production phase and going through tests, to be able to fly without knowing what really happened to the plane,” Morenes said in an interview with Spanish radio Onda Cero.

Four crew were killed in the accident during testing outside Seville, Spain, which prompted Britain, Germany, Malaysia and Turkey to ground their fleets of Europe’s new troop and cargo carrier.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; editing by Sarah Morris

