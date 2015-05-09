FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says crashed A400M plane was for Turkey
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2015 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus says crashed A400M plane was for Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Airbus A400M military transport plane that crashed on Saturday near Spain’s Seville airport had been ordered by Turkey, the European aircraft maker said.

The company said in a statement that it had sent a team to Seville and was coordinating with authorities about the accident.

“At this point, we can confirm that the aircraft is MSN23, an aircraft foreseen for the Turkish customer,” it said.

The A400M is Europe’s newest troop and heavy cargo carrier, designed for several NATO countries - Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxemburg, Spain and Turkey.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.