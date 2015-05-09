Airbus says crashed A400M plane was for Turkey

PARIS (Reuters) - The Airbus A400M military transport plane that crashed on Saturday near Spain’s Seville airport had been ordered by Turkey, the European aircraft maker said.

The company said in a statement that it had sent a team to Seville and was coordinating with authorities about the accident.

“At this point, we can confirm that the aircraft is MSN23, an aircraft foreseen for the Turkish customer,” it said.

The A400M is Europe’s newest troop and heavy cargo carrier, designed for several NATO countries - Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxemburg, Spain and Turkey.