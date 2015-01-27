FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eleventh person dies in hospital after Spain plane crash
#World News
January 27, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Eleventh person dies in hospital after Spain plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the main entrance of the Los Llanos military base in Albacete, central Spain, early January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

ALBACETE, Spain (Reuters) - A French serviceman who was severely injured when a plane crashed at a Spanish military air base on Monday died in hospital in Madrid on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the accident to 11 people, a ministry of defense spokesman said.

“A French serviceman died this morning at La Paz Hospital,” said a spokesman.

The accident occurred at a base used for NATO training when a Greek F-16 fighter plane crashed after taking off in Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha, about 250 kilometers south-east of Madrid.

The plane hit French and Italian planes and service personnel in the parking area.

Reporting by Sergio Perez; Writing and additional reporting by Sarah Morris, Steve Scherer; Editing by Paul Day/Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
