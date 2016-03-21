FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain bus crash victims include students from six countries
#World News
March 21, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Spain bus crash victims include students from six countries

People light candels in memory for the victims of Sunday's bus crash in Freginals, at Barcelona's University, Spain, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREGINALS, Spain (Reuters) - Students from six countries were among 13 people killed when a bus swerved off the road and crashed in the Spanish region of Catalonia on Sunday, regional authorities said on Monday.

The fatalities were women between the ages of 19 and 25 and included seven from Italy, two Germans, and one each from France, Romania, Uzbekistan and Austria, Catalonia’s regional interior minister Jordi Jane said.

The bus overturned on a road that runs along Spain’s eastern coast between the cities of Valencia and Barcelona.

Twenty-four people remained in hospital, including the driver, with six in a serious condition and one critical. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Albert Gea and Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
