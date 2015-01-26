FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Greeks, eight French killed in plane crash in Spain
#World News
January 26, 2015

Two Greeks, eight French killed in plane crash in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Two Greeks and eight French people were killed when a military plane crashed at an airbase in Spain on Monday, Spain's Prime Minister said in a television interview.

Defense Minister Pedro Morenes had updated Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on the accident throughout the afternoon, Rajoy told Telecinco.

"It seems that there are two people who have died who are of Greek nationality and eight French people," Rajoy said. "There are also quite a lot of people injured... 10 French people 11 Italians."

Reporting By Jesus Aguado; writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Dominic Evans

