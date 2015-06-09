FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's economy minister to visit Cuba to meet authorities
June 9, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's economy minister to visit Cuba to meet authorities

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos arrives to attend an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday he would visit Cuba, in a sign of increased contact between the communist island and Madrid’s conservative government.

Spain has frequently served as a bridge between Cuba and the EU, although relations have tended to be frostier under center-right Spanish administrations such as the ruling People’s Party.

“An economics conference is being planned with Cuba in Havana and I will probably make the most of that to go and to meet Cuban authorities,” De Guindos, a member of the People’s Party, told Spanish state television.

He said Spain had historic ties to Cuba and there were many Spanish companies interested in the country.

Cuba is in foreign policy talks with both the European Union and the United States following a detente with Washington in December which came after decades of hostility.

Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary and Blanca Rodriguez; writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Dominic Evans

