Spain's economy minister to visit Cuba to meet authorities

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday he would visit Cuba, in a sign of increased contact between the communist island and Madrid’s conservative government.

Spain has frequently served as a bridge between Cuba and the EU, although relations have tended to be frostier under center-right Spanish administrations such as the ruling People’s Party.

“An economics conference is being planned with Cuba in Havana and I will probably make the most of that to go and to meet Cuban authorities,” De Guindos, a member of the People’s Party, told Spanish state television.

He said Spain had historic ties to Cuba and there were many Spanish companies interested in the country.

Cuba is in foreign policy talks with both the European Union and the United States following a detente with Washington in December which came after decades of hostility.