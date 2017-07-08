Revelers run from the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner is seen through the legs of bulls sprinting towards the bullring during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain Two men were gored on Saturday on the second day of the week-long San Fermin festival in northern Spain in which bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

One runner was gored in the buttocks and the other in the arm. The four-minute run featured six bulls from the Jose Escolar ranch.

The daily bull run starts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and usually lasts between three and five minutes. There are eight runs in total during the festival.

(Reporting by Susana Vera, writing by Julien Toyer; editing by John Stonestreet)