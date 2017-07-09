REFILE - CORRECTING ANIMAL A reveller is tossed by a wild cow following the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls sprint pass runners during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner sprints in front of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners wait for the start of the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain Four people were hurt, but none gored, on Sunday on the third day of the week-long San Fermin festival in northern Spain in which bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

The run, which on Sunday included bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo ranch, was quick at just 2 minutes and 22 seconds, with the herd led by a bull named "Huracan".

The daily bull run starts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and usually lasts between three and five minutes. There are eight runs in total during the festival, which ends on July 14.

(Reporting by Susana Vera, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Janet Lawrence)