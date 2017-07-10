Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

A bull walks over a runner during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner falls in front of a pack of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain Two people suffered minor injuries but none were gored on Monday on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival where a dozen bulls chase hundreds of people dressed in white with red neckerchiefs through the streets of Pamplona in northern Spain.

Thousands of tourists come from all over the world to run alongside locals, making San Fermin the most famous of the festivals involving bulls that take place across Spain during the summer months.

The festival has religious origins, dating back to the Middle Ages. Participants still chant to an image of San Fermin and ask for his blessing before the run, that starts at 8 o'clock and lasts from 3 to 5 minutes.

Once all the bulls have safely entered the corral inside the town's bullring, the run is over.

(Reporting By Susana Vera; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra)