FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Fireworks, burning sculptures wrap up Spain's Fallas festival
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
March 20, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 5 months ago

Fireworks, burning sculptures wrap up Spain's Fallas festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) - Fireworks and the burning of colorful puppet-like sculptures wrapped up Valencia's Fallas festival on Sunday night after nearly week-long festivities in the Spanish Mediterranean city.

Each year, residents make "ninots", or dolls, from paper mache for the celebrations, which commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters, and are said to have evolved from pagan rituals marking the end of winter.

The sculptures are put on display beforehand, with the public voting to save their preferred figure from the flames.

Reporting By Reuters Television

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.