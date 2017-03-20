Traditional 'goat pulling' sport outlasts Afghan wars, politics
PANJSHIR, Afghanistan A crash of horses and men deep in a mountain pass signals the start of another game of buzkashi, Afghanistan's national sport.
VALENCIA, Spain Fireworks and the burning of colorful puppet-like sculptures wrapped up Valencia's Fallas festival on Sunday night after nearly week-long festivities in the Spanish Mediterranean city.
Each year, residents make "ninots", or dolls, from paper mache for the celebrations, which commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters, and are said to have evolved from pagan rituals marking the end of winter.
The sculptures are put on display beforehand, with the public voting to save their preferred figure from the flames.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
PANJSHIR, Afghanistan A crash of horses and men deep in a mountain pass signals the start of another game of buzkashi, Afghanistan's national sport.
HONG KONG At a time of political tensions over U.S. air strikes in Syria and sabre-rattling by North Korea, impersonators of President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama and Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un brought welcome laughs to the streets of Hong Kong.