A figure depicting U.S. President Donald Trump stands next to lit fireworks during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia early March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A figure depicting U.S. President Donald Trump stands next to lit fireworks during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia early March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Figures of a Fallas monument are burning during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia early March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

VALENCIA, Spain Fireworks and the burning of colorful puppet-like sculptures wrapped up Valencia's Fallas festival on Sunday night after nearly week-long festivities in the Spanish Mediterranean city.

Each year, residents make "ninots", or dolls, from paper mache for the celebrations, which commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters, and are said to have evolved from pagan rituals marking the end of winter.

The sculptures are put on display beforehand, with the public voting to save their preferred figure from the flames.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)