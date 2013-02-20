FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain aims to raise around $2 billion with new dollar bond - source
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 20, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

Spain aims to raise around $2 billion with new dollar bond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader looks at computer screens during a Spanish bond auction in Madrid November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain aims to raise around $2 billion from a dollar-denominated bond issue on Wednesday depending on the total book size, a government source told Reuters.

At 1200 GMT, the 5-year bond had already booked orders of over that amount, mostly from European and Middle Eastern accounts, and books would remain open until after U.S. investors had had a chance to participate, the source said.

“If this performs well, investors are satisfied, if we are satisfied with investors’ appetite, then it will make sense to be a regular issuer again in the U.S. market,” the source said.

Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.