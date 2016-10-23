FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to cut 2016 net debt issuance target 5 billion euros to 35 billion euros
October 23, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 10 months ago

Spain to cut 2016 net debt issuance target 5 billion euros to 35 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish Finance Minister Luis de Guindos Jurado arrives at IMFC plenary during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016.Yuri Gripas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain plans to cut its net debt issuance target to 35 billion euros ($38.1 billion) from 40 billion euros, the acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview in the newspaper La Vanguardia, published on Sunday.

The cut would be the second this year after the government originally planned to raise net debt of 45 billion euros in its 2016 budget.

The government aims to end this year with debt at 99.8 percent of economic output after reporting debt of 100.5 percent of output at the end of the second quarter.

After a scheduled debt auction on Thursday, the Treasury said it had raised 88.4 percent of its gross medium- and long-term 2016 issuance target.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
