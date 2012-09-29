FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain sees 2012 deficit at 7.4 percent of GDP including bank aid
September 29, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Spain sees 2012 deficit at 7.4 percent of GDP including bank aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro uses a mobile phone to read a Quick Response (QR) code, representing the first draft of Spain's 2013 budget, before a news conference at Parliament in Madrid September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Saturday the 2012 public deficit would reach 7.4 percent of gross domestic product when transfers to aid its struggling banks are included.

This was above the original deficit target of 6.3 percent of GDP for this year, which Montoro said the government would achieve if the aid to banks was not considered.

The public deficit stood at 9.4 percent of GDP in 2011 when these transfers were taken in to account, he said, up from a previous estimate of 8.9 percent.

Reporting and Editing by Nigel Davies, Writing by Paul Day

