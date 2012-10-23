FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's social security to have 10.5 billion euro deficit in 2012
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 23, 2012 / 6:34 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's social security to have 10.5 billion euro deficit in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s social security system is set to register a deficit of 10.5 billion euros in 2012 compared to an initial forecast of a balanced budget, according to a document sent to the European statistics office Eurostat by the Treasury Ministry.

The new social security figures cast more doubt about the capacity of the government to update pensions payments in line with inflation, a move expected in November which may cost up to 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion).

However, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Tuesday the change would not have any impact on the country’s overall deficit because the central government would take steps to reduce spending accordingly.

Spain’s public deficit is set to reach 7.3 percent of gross domestic product this year, including one-off capital injections into ailing banks worth about 1 percent of GDP.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.