Spain deficit targets need to reflect European recession: minister
November 12, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Spain deficit targets need to reflect European recession: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos waits at Spanish parliament for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's speech on the results of the last European council in Madrid October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s deficit targets need to take into account Europe’s recession, the country’s economy minister said on Monday.

“We need to take into account that Europe is in recession and in these circumstances we must look not just at nominal targets but at structural ones,” Luis de Guindos said in Brussels.

The minister also said it was important for his conservative People’s Party to strike an agreement with the opposition Socialists over evictions, saying every Spaniard had the right to housing. (Reporting By Paul day, writing by Sarah Morris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
