FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's public deficit to April around 2.17 percent of GDP
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 17, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

Spain's public deficit to April around 2.17 percent of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A caricaturist waits for costumers at Plaza Mayor square in Madrid June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit, excluding the accounts of local governments, was in the first four months of 2013 on track to meet end-of-year targets, according to Reuters’ calculations using Treasury Ministry data published on Monday.

The public deficit to April, excluding the accounts of local administrations, was 2.17 percent of gross domestic product, according to data for the central government, regional governments and social security system.

The government aims to cut the public deficit to 6.5 percent of GDP this year from 7 percent of GDP last year.

The central government deficit stood at 2.27 percent of GDP to end-April, compared to an end-of-year target of 3.7 percent, while the budget shortfall for the 17 regional governments was 0.27 percent of GDP, compared to a target of 1.2 percent.

The social security system, which aims to end the year with a deficit of 1.4 percent, had a budget surplus of 0.37 percent to April, the government said.

Reporting by Paul Day and Sarah White; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.