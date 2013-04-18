FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain needs more time for fiscal consolidation: IMF's Lagarde
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 18, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 4 years

Spain needs more time for fiscal consolidation: IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Spain needs more time for fiscal consolidation, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday, as the European Union is considering whether to grant Madrid additional time to cut its budget deficit.

“We believe, considering the situation of the country and the efforts that had been undertaken, the 25 percent unemployment rate at the moment, (that) it’s clearly needed to do fiscal consolidation but we don’t see the need to do upfront, heavy duty fiscal consolidation as was initially planned,” Lagarde said.

“Spain needs more time and needs to be able to adjust into its fiscal consolidation efforts after it has done already,” she told a news conference.

In late-April, Spanish authorities will send the European Commission an updated program of reforms it is planning for the next three years as well as revised economic forecasts.

The EU executive will use the two documents to decide whether Spain can take one or two extra years, to 2015 or 2016, to reduce its fiscal gap to below the EU’s targeted ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Spain cut its public deficit to 7 percent of gross domestic product last year, missing its target of 6.3 percent. It is targeting a deficit of 4.5 percent this year.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Leika Kihara; Editing by Neil Stempleman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.