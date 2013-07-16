Spain says arrests Briton as one of Europe's 10 most wanted

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Tuesday they had arrested a Briton they described as one of Europe’s top 10 most wanted criminals and had helped dismantle a transatlantic cocaine-smuggling ring.

In a statement, police said Brian Charrington was taken into custody along with his son in the Mediterranean resort town of Alicante and that his girlfriend, who was not named, was arrested in Venezuela while organizing a cocaine shipment.

Thirteen people in all were arrested in the two countries, accused of smuggling drugs into Spain for sale across Europe.

“One of the arrested was Brian Colin Charrington, a long-time British criminal who is one of the top 10 most investigated criminals investigated by European police forces...,” the Spanish police statement said.

It said Charrington, a former car dealer from Middlesbrough in northern England, had been living a life of luxury in Spain where he and his son owned ten homes, several top-end cars and six boats in the Marina Alta area of Alicante alone.

Andrew Moran, a Briton wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, was arrested in May while relaxing by the pool on one of Charrington’s properties, the statement added.

Police said they had also seized 220 kg (485 pounds) of cocaine from an apartment and blocked bank accounts, property and goods worth over 5 million euros ($6.5 million).

Spain conducted the three-year-long investigation together with police in Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina and Britain with the support of AMERIPOL, an international police agency grouping the United States and 19 Latin American and Caribbean states.

Spain remains a popular destination for British fugitives who, until 1985, exploited the lack of an extradition treaty between the two countries.

Since 2007, 52 of 65 British fugitives known to be in Spain have been arrested as a result of campaigns organized by the Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA), charity Crimestoppers and the Spanish police, according to SOCA.

There have been several high-profile arrests of British fugitives in Spain of late. Convicted drug trafficker Mark Lilley was arrested in Malaga earlier this month in a panic room hidden behind a bedroom wardrobe. ($1 = 0.7664 euros)