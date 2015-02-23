Magnitude 5 quake strikes Spain, 73 km west of Albacete: USGS

MADRID (Reuters) - A magnitude 5 earthquake shook central and eastern Spain on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s epicenter was close to the town of Ossa de Montiel, 170 km (105 miles) south of Madrid, at a depth of about 15 km, according to Spain’s National Institute of Seismology. It gave a magnitude of 5.2 for the earthquake.

Buildings could be felt shaking as far as Madrid, according to Reuters witnesses. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.