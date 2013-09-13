Spain bank borrowing from ECB falls for 12th month in August

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 249.3 billion euros ($331.8 billion) from the European Central Bank in August, down from 251.9 billion euros in July, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Thursday, marking the a full year of consecutive falls.

Spanish banks, which received more than 41 billion euros in European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when investors sentiment towards crippled lenders reached a record low.