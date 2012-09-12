FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's PM says still studying conditions for EU aid
#Business News
September 12, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Spain's PM says still studying conditions for EU aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Wednesday that he is still studying the conditions necessary to apply for European aid following the European Central Bank’s agreement last week to launch a new bond-buying program.

“The ECB said it is willing to help countries that are struggling to finance themselves so we’ll have to study whether or not that’s good for Spain, what the conditions are and after that we’ll take a decision,” Rajoy told Parliament.

Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day

