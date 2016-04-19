Bank of Spain says government must continue reforms to cut deficit

The facade of the Bank of Spain building is pictured in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain’s governor said on Tuesday the government should rein in fiscal policy and continue with its economic reforms in order to lower a public deficit that has shrunk less than originally forecast.

“Fiscal policy will have to return to having a more restrictive character until the fiscal consolidation process is completed,” the central bank Governor Luis Maria Linde said at a banking conference in Madrid.

“Our challenge is to reduce the amount of public debt,” he said, adding that Spain should make government spending and the tax system more efficient.

The government said earlier the government aimed to cut the public deficit at a slower pace than originally agreed with Brussels this year and next, after a wide miss on 2015 targets left it scrambling to plug a budget gap.