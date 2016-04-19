FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain says government must continue reforms to cut deficit
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 19, 2016 / 12:41 PM / in a year

Bank of Spain says government must continue reforms to cut deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The facade of the Bank of Spain building is pictured in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain’s governor said on Tuesday the government should rein in fiscal policy and continue with its economic reforms in order to lower a public deficit that has shrunk less than originally forecast.

“Fiscal policy will have to return to having a more restrictive character until the fiscal consolidation process is completed,” the central bank Governor Luis Maria Linde said at a banking conference in Madrid.

“Our challenge is to reduce the amount of public debt,” he said, adding that Spain should make government spending and the tax system more efficient.

The government said earlier the government aimed to cut the public deficit at a slower pace than originally agreed with Brussels this year and next, after a wide miss on 2015 targets left it scrambling to plug a budget gap.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado; and Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.