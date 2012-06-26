FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain says bank aid deal will take time
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2012 / 11:14 AM / 5 years ago

Spain says bank aid deal will take time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain said on Tuesday that negotiating terms for a European financial package to recapitalize its banks was a very complex process and would take time, playing down hopes of a quick rescue for the country’s ailing lenders.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said talks with EU authorities would focus on four areas: conditions of the credit line; restructuring conditions for banks that receive aid; conditions for the whole sector; and other measures such as setting up “bad banks” for parking and selling off toxic real estate assets.

“This is a very complex package, the negotiation will take time,” de Guindos told a parliamentary hearing about the bailout agreed in principle on June 9 and worth up to 100 billion euros.

Under a framework agreement approved by euro zone finance ministers, the aid should be tied to restructuring plans for specific banks as well as structural reforms across Spain’s entire financial sector.

In a June 8 report on Spain’s banking sector, the International Monetary Fund said supervision and regulation should be strengthened.

A memorandum of understanding for the aid package is expected to be signed on July 9 but additional conditions for recapitalizing and restructuring the banks may be negotiated over several months after that.

Reporting by Julien Toyer and Fiona Ortiz; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.