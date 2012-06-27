FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain says summit will debate direct bank recapitalization
June 27, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Spain says summit will debate direct bank recapitalization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Direct recapitalization of Spain’s troubled lenders using European Union aid funds will be discussed at the summit of EU leaders in the next two days, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

De Guindos said he held a conference call with his French, German and Italian counterparts earlier this morning and would take part in another at 1100 GMT, after the “top 4” euro zone ministers met in Paris on Tuesday evening.

The leaders’ summit will also discuss greater banking union across the monetary union, along the lines laid out in a report by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, de Guindos said.

“I believe the Eurogroup will make some important contributions in this respect and, as Prime Minister (Rajoy) said earlier, I think the possibility of direct capital injections to the banks will be there (in the discussion),” he told Parliament.

Spain has asked for aid of up to 100 billion euros ($124.71 billion) to recapitalize its recession-hit banks, though current rules dictate European aid money must first go to the state, adding to already high public debt levels.

($1 = 0.8019 euros)

Reporting By Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Paul Day

