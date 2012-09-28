FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's banks may need 59.3 billion euro in extra capital
#Credit Markets
September 28, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's banks may need 59.3 billion euro in extra capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s banks would need 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent audit of the country’s 14 main banks by consultancy Oliver Wyman showed on Friday.

The worst-case estimate, which does not take into account tax credits or future bank plans to raise their own capital, is based on a scenario of a 6.5 percent contraction in Spain’s economy between 2012 and 2014.

The audit said half of the 14 banks have capital needs, with a 49 billion euro shortfall for banks that have already been nationalized.

The results of the audit will help the Spanish government determine how much money it will tap from an up to 100 billion euro credit line already agreed with the European Union to recapitalize its ailing lenders.

($1 = 0.7773 euros)

Reporting By Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Nigel Davies

