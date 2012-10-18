Spain debt costs ease on Moody's, aid hopes

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain sold more debt than it planned and its funding costs fell on Thursday after Moody’s affirmed its credit rating and signs that Madrid will soon ask for aid soothed investors nerves.

There was good demand for the three bonds and the yield on the 10-year was the lowest at a primary auction since January. The Treasury raised 4.6 billion euros, just above its target.

Spain is expected to request European aid in the next few weeks which would trigger European Central Bank bond buying and further ease pressure on Spanish debt.

Spain has become the focal point of the three-year-old euro zone debt crisis and premiums on benchmark debt have soared to near unsustainable levels on concerns Madrid cannot control its finances during a deep recession.

“Today’s auction went very well, following yesterday’s rebound of the Spanish debt,” said Annalisa Piazza, market economist, Newedge Strategy, London.

“Dealers willing to close their shorts and hope of some relevant decision on the future of Spain in the coming weeks have been supportive factors at today’s auction.”

Spain, which has already received a commitment of up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise its banks, is ready to ask the euro zone for a bond market support package, officials have said, but Germany has urged it to hold off.

European leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday to try to bridge deep differences over plans for a banking union but no substantial decisions are expected.

Spain’s sold 1.5 billion euros of its benchmark 10-year bond sold at an average yield of 5.458 percent, down from 5.666 percent at its previous primary auction on September 20.

The bond maturing July 30, 2015, sold 1.6 billion euros at an average yield of 3.227 percent down from 3.676 on September 6 while the bond due October 31, 2016, sold 1.5 billion euros with a yield of 3.977 percent, compared to 4.603 percent on September 6.