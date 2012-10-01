FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Rehn: Spain's 2012 deficit target achievable
October 1, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

EU's Rehn: Spain's 2012 deficit target achievable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s 2012 deficit target of 6.3 percent is within reach, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday.

Speaking in Madrid after a meeting with Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, Rehn said European aid to Spanish banks could be treated as a one-off so that it would not affect the country’s structural deficit.

Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Saturday that including bank aid Spain’s deficit could reach 7.4 percent.

Reporting By Sarah Morris; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Nigel Davies

