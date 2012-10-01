EU's Rehn: Spain's 2012 deficit target achievable

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s 2012 deficit target of 6.3 percent is within reach, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday.
Speaking in Madrid after a meeting with Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, Rehn said European aid to Spanish banks could be treated as a one-off so that it would not affect the country’s structural deficit.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Saturday that including bank aid Spain’s deficit could reach 7.4 percent.
