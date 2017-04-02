FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Spain says will meet 3.1 percent budget deficit target in 2017
#Big Story 10
April 2, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 5 months ago

Spain says will meet 3.1 percent budget deficit target in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will meet the budget deficit target set by the European Union of 3.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2017, its Economy Minister said in an interview with newspapers El Pais and Cinco Dias.

"We have a prudent budget, with the objective of reaching 3.1 percent of the fiscal deficit, which we will meet," Luis de Guindos said in the interview.

On Friday the country's minority government unveiled more spending on social measures in a delayed draft budget for 2017, steering further away from years of austerity.

Mariano Rajoy's center-right government is relying on strong growth and tax revenues in 2017 to whittle the deficit down further, rather than the spending cuts that characterized much of his first term in office.

The government has forecast economic growth of 2.5 percent this year.

Last year's budget deficit fell within targets agreed with the European Union for the first time since the global financial crisis.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Greg Mahlich

