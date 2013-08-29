FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's recession longer than thought, but close to ending
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 29, 2013 / 12:17 PM / in 4 years

Spain's recession longer than thought, but close to ending

Paul Day

3 Min Read

Dogs wait for their owner as people enter a government-run employment office in Madrid August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s economy looks on the verge of exiting recession, though data showed the slump will have lasted three months longer than previously thought.

Gross domestic product contracted 0.1 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, in line with forecasts and a preliminary reading.

But in the third and fourth quarters it should stabilize or grow by up to 0.2 percent, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said following the data, enabling it to meet an official end-of-year target of a 1.3 percent contraction.

“We believe there’s been an important turnaround in the economic cycle and that the bases are there to continue this new trend and this will show growth, finally ending the long and deep recession,” Latorre said.

Spanish exports are recovering but domestic demand has remained weak, contributing to a slowing of consumer inflation, which separate data showed hit a four-month low of 1.5 percent in August.

The 0.1 percent drop in output was the smallest since the second quarter of 2011 when the economy started to contract.

INE revised its quarterly growth data back to the beginning of 2009. The earlier figures had pegged the beginning of the slump to the third quarter of 2011.

Spain has been in and out of recession since a decade-long property bubble burst in 2008 and, with unemployment at around 27 percent, is expected to remain in an economic slump for at least another year.

Although better-than-expected growth figures from its European neighbors, including Germany, Britain and France, which alone account for over a third of Spain’s total exports, could help it emerge from recession before the end of the year, recovery is expected to be gradual.

“Much of what we’re seeing in the first and second quarters has been distorted by Easter falling in March this year after April last year. We can see that Spain is slowly on the mend, but it’s going to take years and recovery will be very sluggish,” said economist at Jefferies David Owen.

On an annual basis, second quarter GDP shrank 1.6 percent after a drop of 2 percent January to March, INE said, better than a Reuters forecast and preliminary reading of a 1.7 percent contraction.

Additional reporting by Manuel Ruiz; Editing by Julien Toyer, John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.