Spain GDP to keep growing at similar pace: economy secretary

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s economy could continue to grow in coming quarters at a similar pace to the 0.4 percent growth registered in the first quarter, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday at a news conference.

In the January-March period Spain’s economy was buoyed by recovering domestic demand and marked the third quarter of growth as the country shakes off a long-running recession, data showed on Thursday.

The 0.4 percent growth was compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis the economy expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter.