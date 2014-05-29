FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain GDP to keep growing at similar pace: economy secretary
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 29, 2014 / 11:53 AM / 3 years ago

Spain GDP to keep growing at similar pace: economy secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s economy could continue to grow in coming quarters at a similar pace to the 0.4 percent growth registered in the first quarter, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday at a news conference.

In the January-March period Spain’s economy was buoyed by recovering domestic demand and marked the third quarter of growth as the country shakes off a long-running recession, data showed on Thursday.

The 0.4 percent growth was compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis the economy expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.