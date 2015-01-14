FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain PM Rajoy puts 2014 economic growth at 1.4 percent y/y
January 14, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Spain PM Rajoy puts 2014 economic growth at 1.4 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting in Moncloa Palace in Madrid December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said his country’s economy grew by 1.4 percent in 2014, slightly above the government’s previous projections for a 1.3 percent annual increase.

Rajoy was speaking at a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on a visit to Athens, ahead of a snap general election there later this month.

The Bank of Spain recently raised its 2014 growth forecast to 1.4 percent, also from 1.3 percent, and expects the Spanish economy to expand by 2 percent in 2015, also in line with government predictions.

A sharp fall in oil prices is raising expectations that projection could eventually be raised for Spain, which imports most of its energy needs.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day

