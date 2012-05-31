FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Future of the euro at stake in Spain and Italy: De Guindos
#Business News
May 31, 2012 / 6:57 PM / in 5 years

Future of the euro at stake in Spain and Italy: De Guindos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos attends a news conference during the XXVIII Meeting of the Economic Circle "Cercle D'economia" in Sitges, near Barcelona May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

SITGES, Spain (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Thursday said that the future of the euro would be at stake in the next few weeks in Spain and Italy.

Speaking at an event in Sitges, in the north-eastern province of Catalonia, he also said that the European Union should move towards a true banking union, with possible steps being taken by the end of June.

“The battle of the euro is being fought right now in Spain and Italy,” De Guindos said. “The future of the euro is at stake in the next weeks in Spain and Italy.”

De Guindos also said that rumors that Spain was negotiating financial assistance with the International Monetary Fund were “complete nonsense.”

Reporting by Nigel Davies, writing by Julien Toyer

