Spain's Q3 GDP similar to Q2: economy minister
#Business News
October 15, 2012 / 9:05 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Q3 GDP similar to Q2: economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos attends a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Tokyo October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s economic activity in the third quarter was similar to that seen in the second and overall looked better than the performance in the rest of Europe, said Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Monday.

“The third quarter is very similar to the second quarter and this contrasts with Europe”, de Guindos said to reporters in Madrid.

In September the Economy Minister said he expected the Spanish economy to contract by around 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; writing by Jesus Aguado, editing by Tracy Rucinski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
